IS PM NETANYAHU DEAD? - The Psyop Sweeping The Internet & The Dangers That Await Us!

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the claims of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu being dead following strikes on his compound. The same is being claimed about Ben Gvir.





While some claims are interesting, the videos coming out claiming to show the Prime Minister with 6 fingers are clearly showing 5 fingers. It's as easy as counting. There are also many fake AI created images that were never shared by Israel or Israeli media finding their way throughout social media.





While there are definitely some interesting claims that could prove to be true, what is clear is that this information is being spread to discredit those who oppose Israel's violent actions in the Middle East and abroad.





This is the textbook example of a distraction and psychological operation which makes those of us speaking out against Israel's actions look silly.





We as individuals must focus rather than fall into these traps.





The Iranian government has claimed Netanyahu is dead and he could be. We saw what they did with President Joe Biden. However, what has been put forward doesn't prove anything and is just honestly absurd.





Meanwhile, the shutting of the Strait of Hormuz has put the international supply chain into gridlock as the majority of oil is at a standstill and fertilizers and food are stuck and wasted. This is exactly the narrative that the governments of the world want to bring us into the WEF's reset. By forcing us into emergency orders alongside food rations and grid rations with digital IDs, CBDCs and social credit scores, this is the perfect storm.





Analysts like Martin Armstrong are predicting a possibility of oil testing $200. This is incredibly destructive.





Remember, the war itself isn't on any specific country like Iran. The war is on humanity and our dependence on their system is what allows the world government to win as we see a major manufactured shift into the new technocratic order.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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