CHP Talks: Dr. Margaret Cottle—No Options, No Choice

December 1, 2022: My guest this week is Dr. Margaret Cottle, a compassionate and experienced palliative care physician. Dr Cottle explains why the shortage of proper palliative care options is a factor in many people giving up and accepting medical termination (MAiD) rather than continuing to live out their lives. Dr. Cottle is a participant and contributor to No Options, No Choice, a public service campaign advocating for better access to proper palliative care.
