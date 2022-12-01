Create New Account
CHP Talks: Dr. Margaret Cottle—No Options, No Choice
CHP Canada
Published 16 hours ago |

December 1, 2022: My guest this week is Dr. Margaret Cottle, a compassionate and experienced palliative care physician. Dr Cottle explains why the shortage of proper palliative care options is a factor in many people giving up and accepting medical termination (MAiD) rather than continuing to live out their lives. Dr. Cottle is a participant and contributor to No Options, No Choice, a public service campaign advocating for better access to proper palliative care.

Learn more about the No Options, No Choice campaign at: https://www.nooptionsnochoice.com


