CHP Talks: Dr. Margaret Cottle—No Options, No Choice

December 1, 2022: My guest this week is Dr. Margaret Cottle, a compassionate and experienced palliative care physician. Dr Cottle explains why the shortage of proper palliative care options is a factor in many people giving up and accepting medical termination (MAiD) rather than continuing to live out their lives. Dr. Cottle is a participant and contributor to No Options, No Choice, a public service campaign advocating for better access to proper palliative care.

Learn more about the No Options, No Choice campaign at: https://www.nooptionsnochoice.com





Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada



MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/