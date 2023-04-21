Create New Account
Hospital Hostage Negotiations, Part 2 - Special guests Greta Crawford and Laura Bartlett
In Part 2 of this interview, your host Scott Schara and special guests Greta Crawford and Laura Bartlett continue the discussion on how to protect yourself and your loved ones from harm once you are admitted to a hospital.Show more


Greta Crawford: Wife and mother of 2 from Cypress, TX. Survivor of hospital protocol. She was aware of the vaccine dangers and refused it yet had no knowledge of the drug Remdesivir. Although she was given two experimental drugs without informed consent, by God’s grace she survived to become an advocate for victims of hospital protocol. She is the founder/creator of Protocolkills.com, a website that brings awareness to all aspects of hospital protocol and offers a platform for victims to share their stories. She wants to arm everyone with the knowledge to save themselves.


Laura Bartlett has founded the Hospital Hostage Hotline. Her and Greta have teamed up to save lives

Links referenced in this episode:


www.protocolkills.com/

https://journalofethics.ama-assn.org/article/origins-and-promise-medical-standards-care/2004-12

https://go.gale.com/ps/i.do?p=AONE&u=googlescholar&id=GALE|A265755118&v=2.1&it=r&sid=AONE&asid=c74a1285


To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our website: www.OurAmazingGrace.net


To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe


