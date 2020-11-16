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What if a US presidential candidate refuses to concede after an election Van Jones
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32 views • November 16, 2020
Direct from a lefty. Trump wins. This is due to the left trying to steel the election. If they had won correctly, this would not have to end this way. However, they never had the momentum to win, so this was their only hope and use a complicit media to try and convince the USA that Biden won. He did not!
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