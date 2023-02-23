https://gettr.com/post/p28zpbc6c6a
2/19/2023 Miles Guo: 4 Do’s and 2 Don’ts for our fellow fighters protesting in front of the U.S. Capitol Hill
#unrestrictedlawfare #compliance #1A #1stAmendment #FreeSpeech #SpreadingTruth #CapitolHill #OnlytheTruthPrevails #StopSupportingCCP #StopFramingWhistleblowers
2/19/2023 文贵直播：在国会山抗议美国司法腐败的战友们要做到四个坚持和两个不可以
#司法超限战 #守法 #第一修正案 #言论自由 #向美国国会传播真相 #唯真不破 #停止支持中共 #停止陷害爆料革命战友
