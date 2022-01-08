NAVY SEALS Huge WIN + 5G 'SIGNIFICANT Factor' in Higher Covid Deaths

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We have been given a very brief reprieve from the 5G rollout schedule for today, January 5th. But they still plan to unleash 5G hell all across America later this month. Attorney Tom Callender returns to SGT Report to discuss the extreme threat of the 5G network. We also discuss the Navy SEALS victory agains the Biden/DOD mandatory vaxx mandate, and much more. Thanks for tuning in.
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https://sgtreport.tv/
Study: 5G exposure a “significant factor” in higher covid cases, deaths
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-12-5g-significant-factor-higher-covid-cases-deaths.html
Tom Wheeler foaming at the mouth to fast-track 5G with NO safety studies or oversights:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P5AYRWvjiVg&;t=71s
La Quinta Columna reveals a micro-router allegedly found in a Pfizer vaccine vial:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MAbeEhewFMt8/