The Silent War Ep. 6069: DOJ Clears Federal Vaccine Mandates, Many New States Join Audit Chorus.

In this episode of The Silent War,Biden's White House, the DOJ, and multiple other actors like CA Governor Gavin Newsome are rolling out vaccine mandates as the entire plandemic hoax continues to fall apart and the majority of the public refuse to take the vaccine. They are running out of time and desperate as the unvaxxed population is providing a clear and obvious CONTROL group in this giant uncontrolled medical experiment!Many new states now call for FORENSIC ELECTION AUDITS! also!All of this, and much more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat