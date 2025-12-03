Babylon is fallen: Roman catholic cardinal Marx says allowing abortion ‘contributed to peace’

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to LifeSiteNews





The now former roman cardinal Marx once stated that allowing abortion up to 12 weeks ‘contributed to peace’ in Germany! How?





And I thought the babylonian roman catholic church was against abortions? COME OUT of her, out of Babylon, says God in Revelation 18:4-5 as her sins have reached unto heaven and God hath remembered her iniquities.





COME OUT of Babylon before God will miserably destroy Babylon, which is the roman catholic church, that mother of harlots and abominations of the earth, with fire in Revelation 18:8-9.





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: [email protected]