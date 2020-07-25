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James Bacon - Journalist at Bacon’s Rebellion - Getting a better health market takes activism one state at a time!
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3 views • July 25, 2020
Special interests always have achieved with hefty contributions - and a corrupt, cooperative media - markets that protect their profits while smothering competition and restricting choices for consumers. For years James Bacon via his blog “Bacon’s Rebellion” has blogged about the oligopolies plaguing Virginia with their capture of the regulatory process.
His dissection of health cronies’ manipulation of the market in Virginia will reflect the restricted market in all 50 other states. After watching his presentation, feel free to pursue how regulations smother innovation in your state.
His dissection of health cronies’ manipulation of the market in Virginia will reflect the restricted market in all 50 other states. After watching his presentation, feel free to pursue how regulations smother innovation in your state.
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