US Secretary of State Visits Melbourne for the Quad Meeting To Push Back Against CCP’s Aggression in Indo Pacific Region

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02/09/2022 Sky News: In a statement, the US secretary said the quad is becoming a powerful mechanism helping to vaccinate a big part of the world and strengthening maritime security to push back against aggression and coercion in the Indo Pacific region. This meeting has essentially sent a big message to Beijing that security in the Indo Pacific region is of the utmost importance.