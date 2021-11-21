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MASS VAX DIE OFF STUNS SCIENTISTS! - While Americans DROP, Africans THRIVE! - What You Need To Know!
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45214 views • November 21, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the shocking level of death among the jabbed worldwide as scientists declare themselves "mystified" by the lack of sickness or death in Africa which has seen a less than 11% vaccination rate.
The answer to the question "why is Africa thriving?" is quite obvious. The answer to "Why is everyone continuing to support insane tyrannical mandates despite this as millions drop dead of heart attacks?" is far more difficult to answer.
In this video, we report on the most recent death stats in countries worldwide as Africa continues to thrive without restrictions or jabs in MOST countries. This comes even after the fact that countless African leaders were suddenly assassinated or died of mysterious illnesses after speaking out against the jabs.
There is a long history to the attempted depopulation of Africa and we dig into that history again in this video.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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World Alternative Media
2021
http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY the new book "Controlled Demolition Of The American Empire" HERE:
https://dollarvigilante.com/book
See the Dollar Vigilante's NOVEMBER ISSUE HERE:
https://t.co/bDzYAUfaiK?amp=1
DOWNLOAD Ed Bugos' latest free special report HERE:
https://cdn.dollarvigilante.com/ed-bugos-pick
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the shocking level of death among the jabbed worldwide as scientists declare themselves "mystified" by the lack of sickness or death in Africa which has seen a less than 11% vaccination rate.
The answer to the question "why is Africa thriving?" is quite obvious. The answer to "Why is everyone continuing to support insane tyrannical mandates despite this as millions drop dead of heart attacks?" is far more difficult to answer.
In this video, we report on the most recent death stats in countries worldwide as Africa continues to thrive without restrictions or jabs in MOST countries. This comes even after the fact that countless African leaders were suddenly assassinated or died of mysterious illnesses after speaking out against the jabs.
There is a long history to the attempted depopulation of Africa and we dig into that history again in this video.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
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FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
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FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
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JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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