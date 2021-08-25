© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Irish Medical Doctor: The Shots are Killing People! We need to Stop This!
Follow
3
Share
Report
114 views • August 25, 2021
Irish Medical Doctor Anne McCloskey “The Shots Are Killing People,” Suspended After Video
Dr. Anne McCloskey of the NHS gives an impassioned plea after working all night in the hospital, where almost everyone she treated was double vaccinated for COVID. Young people in their 20s are developing disabilities she has never seen before.
Just as I published this today, I found out that Dr. Anne McCloskey has been suspended from practising medicine as a result of this video.
This is what happens when you expose the Globalists’ agenda. Now it's time for the rest of us to follow her example, no matter what the cost!
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/irish-medical-doctor-the-shots-are-killing-people-we-need-to-stop-this-her-medical-license-was-just-suspended/
Dr. Anne McCloskey of the NHS gives an impassioned plea after working all night in the hospital, where almost everyone she treated was double vaccinated for COVID. Young people in their 20s are developing disabilities she has never seen before.
Just as I published this today, I found out that Dr. Anne McCloskey has been suspended from practising medicine as a result of this video.
This is what happens when you expose the Globalists’ agenda. Now it's time for the rest of us to follow her example, no matter what the cost!
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/irish-medical-doctor-the-shots-are-killing-people-we-need-to-stop-this-her-medical-license-was-just-suspended/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.