TOP HEALTH OFFICIAL STROKES OUT ON LIVE TV

**Title:** Denmark health official faints while announcing halt of WHO-approved vaccine

**Author:** Lia Eustachewich

**Published:** April 15, 2021

**Updated:** April 15, 2021, 10:31 a.m. ET





Denmark’s top health official suddenly fainted at a press conference Wednesday announcing the country would be halting use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.





Video of the briefing shows Tanja Erichsen, the head of Denmark’s Medicines Agency, standing in front of reporters and then collapsing without warning, BBC News reported.





Three men rush to her aid, including one who tries to raise her legs up. The others are seen moving Erichsen to her side.





She was taken to the hospital as a precaution and recovered.





The country became the first in Europe to fully shelve the AstraZeneca vaccine in light of recent links to blood clots.





https://nypostDOTcom/2021/04/15/denmark-health-official-faints-as-country-halts-who-approved-vaccine/





### Tanja Lund Erichsen's LinkedIn Update





**Author:** Tanja Lund Erichsen

**Published:** Mar 15, 2017





Dear Network,

After 17 great years in the pharma/biotech industry I am looking forward to continue my professional journey in the Danish Medicines Agency as Head of Pharmacovigilance.





https://www.linkedinDOTcom/pulse/new-exiting-challenges-tanja-lund-erichsen





