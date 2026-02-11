BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

TOP HEALTH OFFICIAL STROKES OUT ON LIVE TV
ChestyP
ChestyP
82 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
477 views • 2 days ago

**Title:** Denmark health official faints while announcing halt of WHO-approved vaccine

**Author:** Lia Eustachewich

**Published:** April 15, 2021

**Updated:** April 15, 2021, 10:31 a.m. ET


Denmark’s top health official suddenly fainted at a press conference Wednesday announcing the country would be halting use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.


Video of the briefing shows Tanja Erichsen, the head of Denmark’s Medicines Agency, standing in front of reporters and then collapsing without warning, BBC News reported.


Three men rush to her aid, including one who tries to raise her legs up. The others are seen moving Erichsen to her side.


She was taken to the hospital as a precaution and recovered.


The country became the first in Europe to fully shelve the AstraZeneca vaccine in light of recent links to blood clots.


https://nypostDOTcom/2021/04/15/denmark-health-official-faints-as-country-halts-who-approved-vaccine/


---


### Tanja Lund Erichsen's LinkedIn Update


**Author:** Tanja Lund Erichsen

**Published:** Mar 15, 2017


Dear Network,

After 17 great years in the pharma/biotech industry I am looking forward to continue my professional journey in the Danish Medicines Agency as Head of Pharmacovigilance.


https://www.linkedinDOTcom/pulse/new-exiting-challenges-tanja-lund-erichsen


###


Tanja Erichsen besvimede under pressemøde for åben skærm | COVID-19 | 14 April 2021 | TV2 Play - TV2 Danmark

5 years ago

Tanja Erichsen besvimede under pressemøde for åben skærm | COVID-19 | 14 April 2021 | TV2 Play - TV2 Danmark

https://www.dailymotionDOTcom/video/x80po5y

Keywords
collapsefaintastrazeneca vaccinedenmark health officialtanja erichsen
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
CDC study confirms elevated pregnancy risks from COVID-19 shots, exposing a legacy of medical betrayal

CDC study confirms elevated pregnancy risks from COVID-19 shots, exposing a legacy of medical betrayal

Lance D Johnson
A PAIN IN THE NECK may signal underlying hypertension, sometimes indicating a medical emergency

A PAIN IN THE NECK may signal underlying hypertension, sometimes indicating a medical emergency

Lance D Johnson
RFK Jr. pushes for nationwide SNAP restrictions on processed foods and sugary drinks

RFK Jr. pushes for nationwide SNAP restrictions on processed foods and sugary drinks

Kevin Hughes
The hidden health epidemic in your home: How mold exposure silently undermines your health

The hidden health epidemic in your home: How mold exposure silently undermines your health

Zoey Sky
6 Herbal supplements that help lower cholesterol naturally

6 Herbal supplements that help lower cholesterol naturally

Laura Harris
Good fats vs. bad fats: New study reveals how the body processes them differently

Good fats vs. bad fats: New study reveals how the body processes them differently

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy