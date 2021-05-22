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What the hell does this have to do with Covid jabs!?
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101 views • May 22, 2021
talkRADIO, May 21, 2021
The NHS app has been updated to include far more than vaccine jabs, according to privacy campaigners.
Julia: "Data relating to mental health, lifestyle, ethnic origin, biometric data and alleged criminal behaviour; what the hell does that have to do with proving you've had two jabs!?"
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Click here for the latest Covid-19 guidance from the World Health Organisation ► https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public
The NHS app has been updated to include far more than vaccine jabs, according to privacy campaigners.
Julia: "Data relating to mental health, lifestyle, ethnic origin, biometric data and alleged criminal behaviour; what the hell does that have to do with proving you've had two jabs!?"
--------------
Click here for the latest Covid-19 guidance from the World Health Organisation ► https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public
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