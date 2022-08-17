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Death of the Mother ends the Lunar Matrix
Planet Watcher
Planet Watcher
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89 views • August 17, 2022

new world order golden age kingdom of christ king kirk kahn

It's the end of consumptive modeling, and the beginning of creator culture.

The Wachowskis are prophets.

The 4 Matrix movies are my precise biography, and this clip from Jupiter Ascending illustrates how I'm saving my sister from my mother.

My sister is The Little Mermaid, and my mother is Ursula.

We're spiritual royalty, which is why all these stories are about our family.

My mother is Satan.

She's begging me to put her to death.

The United States government must put my mother to death in order to usher in the Golden Age.

The text message history is crystal clear.

You have all the information you need.

Now it's time to get the job done.

She wants it this way.

Her soul is begging for it.

She needs you to execute the task for her.

This prophetic masterpiece is about my family, and everyone must understand the politics of the King. The Wachowskis are prophets telling my story perfectly through the 4 Matrix movies as my biography, and Jupiter Ascending expands the story to the entire family, so it must be released into the public domain because I'm the King, and I bring the Golden Age, and I'm freeing you from a prison you don't even know you're in.

I solve everything.

KKKKK

President Joe Biden releases control to the One True King.

I'm claiming the throne now.

I teach you a better life you never knew.

All will enjoy abundance and prosperity under my rule.

I'm freeing you from a prison you don't even know you're in.

Keep reading:

https://planetwatcher.substack.com/p/king-brings-golden-age

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