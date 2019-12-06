Social Surveillance State, Mocking Humanity & Rebranding Climate Change

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As we pass through the days of Thanksgiving, going into December, it’s only a matter of time until we reach the new year of 2020. With time being as elusive as the events we try to track down, our future becomes increasingly unstable. I think we can all comfortably say our horizons are on a razors edge and with governments quickly losing their influence over the masses, the future of the planet is truly at stake.
With that said, you have countries such as China focused solely on creating the perfect citizen via their Social Credit Score system and disregarding anyone who doesn’t abide by their authoritarian standards. In this edition, you will literally hear the comparison between political and religious organ harvesting versus general human trafficking. This isn’t satire, this is the comparison between a foreign country and an ever-growing international issue. This, and more, is being done under the false guise of humanitarianism.
Another victim of this subversive double speak is Climate Change. The concept is quickly becoming essentially a cult of resource management and control. Indeed, what we’re seeing being created before us is a theoretical government that would seem capable of passing down judgement, justice and regulation on a worldwide scale. Controlling people’s lives, minds, content, consumption and even their means of production sounds like something a super villain would do, but in our case it’s the end of 2019.
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