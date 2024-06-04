MIKE AROUND🌎 / BIG RED BODY SEEN IN KY? / MAGNETOSPHERE TO VANISH 10 DAYS / PLANET X / TRUMP GUILTY / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





May 31, 2024





INSIDER MIKE FROM AROUND THE WORLD+PASTOR PAUL BEGLEY INTERVIEW/BIG RED EXTRA PLANET BODY "POSSIBLY" SEEN IN KENTUCKY?/SUNS MAGNETIC FIELDLINES TO SOON VANISH UP TO 10 DAYS (CHAOS GLOBALLY COMING) PLANET X-BIBLICAL WORMWOOD COMING IN/TRUMP FOUND GUILTY IN COURTCASE-SENTENCING ON A PROPHETIC NUMBER DATE OF 7-11-24/ IS YESHUA JESUS YOUR LORD? I HOPE SO!! READ ALL BELOW. Today is now 6/1/24..i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence..In today's video all main notes are under my video in my comments section so please go read my comments section and read my main notes especially to see how to accept Jesus yeshua as lord if haven't yet.....





