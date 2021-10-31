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Australie 2.0 — La République Dominicaine | FRANÇAIS | French
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21 views • October 31, 2021
L'histoire se répète, et maintenant les Dominicains sont au centre de l'élite, qui sera le prochain ?
Pour visionner cette vidéo dans d'autres langues et pour plus de contenu, veuillez visiter notre site Web:
https://www.cristoverdad.com/fr/australia-2-0-la-repubica-dominicana/
CristoVerdad | cvTruth
https://www.cristoverdad.com/fr/
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Australia 2.0, The Dominican Republic
DESCRIPTION: History repeats itself, and now the Dominicans are the focus of the elite, who will be next?
To view this video in other languages and for more content, please visit our website:
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/australia-2-0-la-repubica-dominicana/
CristoVerdad | cvTruth
https://www.cristoverdad.com/
Pour visionner cette vidéo dans d'autres langues et pour plus de contenu, veuillez visiter notre site Web:
https://www.cristoverdad.com/fr/australia-2-0-la-repubica-dominicana/
CristoVerdad | cvTruth
https://www.cristoverdad.com/fr/
----------
Australia 2.0, The Dominican Republic
DESCRIPTION: History repeats itself, and now the Dominicans are the focus of the elite, who will be next?
To view this video in other languages and for more content, please visit our website:
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/australia-2-0-la-repubica-dominicana/
CristoVerdad | cvTruth
https://www.cristoverdad.com/
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