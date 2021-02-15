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The Ancient Goddess Astaroth/Astarte (Easter): Goddess of Fertility, Love, and War
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108 views • February 15, 2021
This video explains who Astarte, the ancient Goddess of humanity is. Falsehoods by Globalists and Communists would seek to remove this ancient spiritual knowledge, cutting us off from those who seek to help enlighten humanity.
It is no surprise that Astarte, among other Gods, were removed from humanity by penalty of death and torture. Ancient pagan civilizations were massacred in an attempt to isolate humanity from their true Gods.
We are only allowed by the Globalists to believe in pre-approved religion, politics, culture, and so on. All ancient civilizations revered Astarte as the loving being that she is, not what Globalists would say about her.
It is no surprise that Astarte, among other Gods, were removed from humanity by penalty of death and torture. Ancient pagan civilizations were massacred in an attempt to isolate humanity from their true Gods.
We are only allowed by the Globalists to believe in pre-approved religion, politics, culture, and so on. All ancient civilizations revered Astarte as the loving being that she is, not what Globalists would say about her.
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