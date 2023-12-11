West Bank - Large Israeli Force Raids Beitunia for yet another Night - Conducting Searches and Kidnapping Civilians from Their Homes - part 2

Large Israeli force raids Beitunia for yet another night, conducting searches and kidnapping civilians from their homes. This was last night, 10th.

Adding, looked up location... Beitunia, also Bitunya, is a Palestinian city located 3 kilometers west of Ramallah and 14 kilometers north of Jerusalem, in the Ramallah and al-Bireh Governorate of Palestine, in the central West Bank.

Israeli media: 5 of the deaths announced today were killed after a Palestinian detonated an anti-personnel explosive device with Israeli infantry force in Khan Yunis.

A reserve soldier from the 55th Brigade in the Israeli army was seriously injured in a battle that took place in the southern Gaza Strip.

Israeli media: The number of casualties among the Israeli army in the ground operation inside the Gaza Strip rose to 582.











