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Ontario Top Doc "ass hole" Uses False Data to Promote Vaccines for Kids 5-11
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444 views • December 04, 2021
On November 25, Moore stated, “We’ve seen…hospitalizations increase in this age group,” but Public Health Ontario data from Nov. 29 shows that there were zero hospitalizations for the 2 weeks previous.
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