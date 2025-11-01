Lighting the Way to a Healthier America

With Scot Faulkner, Board of Directors, PBM Foundation

https://PBMFoundation.org

Mr. Faulkner served as personnel director for the 1980 Reagan Revolution campaign and later earned Ford Foundation and Harvard innovation awards as the first Chief Administrative Officer for the U.S. House of Representatives for his management reforms. He applied these skills in the private sector as Global Practice Leader at the American Management Association, leading strategic transformations for companies like ConAgra, Hershey Chocolate, and Kinexum, where he gained insight into the challenging process of bringing health products to market….

…Through Kinexum, Faulkner became an advocate for PhotoBioModulation (PBM) therapy, which uses red and near-infrared light to reduce inflammation, promote tissue regeneration, and boost immune resilience—mirroring photosynthesis or vitamin D synthesis. Proven safe and effective in over 100 million patients, PBM treats COVID-19, opioid use disorder, traumatic brain injury, pain, wounds, and cancer therapy side effects, including in military applications. The PBM Foundation works with scientists and officials to fund research and expand insurance coverage, while platforms like Freedom Hub highlight light therapists. Amid pHARMa's failure to curb chronic disease with petroleum-based drugs, patients are increasingly turning to safer alternatives like light therapy.