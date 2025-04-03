Be Warned-April 5 Is Another "Mostly Peaceful (TM)" Day Of Leftist Rage And Violence In America

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Leftist shenanigans planned for April 5-https://handsoff2025.com/toolkit https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2025/04/03/rural-white-folks-association-response-to-upcoming-hands-off-protest-on-april-5th/ https://eatgrueldog.wordpress.com/2025/04/02/ireland-for-the-irish-2/ AJ/Ivan Raiklin re terrorist backed civil war this summer-https://banned.video/watch?id=67edc21ce302da07a231ec8b AJ/Roger Stone no effin way Wisconsin voted for voter id AND an insane leftist judge-https://banned.video/watch?id=67edbadca2b67077d9bd00ed