Living Exponentially: Nikki Snyder, Michigan U.S. Senate Candidate

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.
Eileen speaks with Michigan U.S. Senate Candidate, Nikki Snyder. She talks about her background as a nurse, mother, and her experience serving on the State Board of Education since 2016. Nikki also shares what her goals would be if elected to the Michigan U.S. Senate.
For more information about Nikki Snyder, visit her website https://hirenikki.com/
