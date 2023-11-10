Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Living Exponentially: Nikki Snyder, Michigan U.S. Senate Candidate
channel image
Living Exponentially
1 Subscribers
22 views
Published a day ago

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.

Eileen speaks with Michigan U.S. Senate Candidate, Nikki Snyder. She talks about her background as a nurse, mother, and her experience serving on the State Board of Education since 2016. Nikki also shares what her goals would be if elected to the Michigan U.S. Senate.

For more information about Nikki Snyder, visit her website https://hirenikki.com/

https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/

Keywords
2024 electioneileen teschliving exponentiallynikki snydermichigan us senate candidatestate board of education

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket