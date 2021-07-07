THIS IS HOW IT ALL ENDS - THE FURIANS

Viscous Fury & Blood Boiling on all sides. We have become FURIANS.



Evil will no longer triumph and will be subdued as it has many times in the past.

We are Living in a Revolutionary Time Here on Earth now. We need a Coalition to STOP THEM.

The Animal In Humans can only TAKE SO MUCH…

Russian Bolshevik Jews call White People; White Negroes. The real war is with the jewry.



NOW Why Don't We ALL come together and end this Lockdown and all the Satanic Forces.

WE ARE NOW IN A STAGE 4 SATANIC INFESTATION. A CIVIL WAR IS UPON US.



WHEN IT BEGINS ALL PEOPLES WILL BE AS ONE. WE WILL END THIS INVASION

UPON OUR LANDS.



THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL



LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE



The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.

Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.



When Tyranny Becomes Law.

Rebellion Becomes Duty.

Thomas Jefferson



"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."

Benjamin Franklin



Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down

Charlie the Spirit Walker

Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic

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TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors

WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍

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