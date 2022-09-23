Scandal at Vanderbilt: Mutilating Children...For Profit! | Ron Paul Liberty Report

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Thanks to excellent investigative work by conservative journalist Matt Walsh, we have a full view of the horrors of Vanderbilt University Medical Center program to sterilize, drug, and mutilate children...for profit! Also today, yesterday President Biden told the UN that countries cannot seize the territories of other countries by force...yet that's just what he's advocated the US do for most of his career!
Source - https://rumble.com/v1l3k7z-scandal-at-vanderbilt-mutilating-children...for-profit.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=2