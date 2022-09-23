Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Scandal at Vanderbilt: Mutilating Children...For Profit! | Ron Paul Liberty Report
202 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now

Thanks to excellent investigative work by conservative journalist Matt Walsh, we have a full view of the horrors of Vanderbilt University Medical Center program to sterilize, drug, and mutilate children...for profit! Also today, yesterday President Biden told the UN that countries cannot seize the territories of other countries by force...yet that's just what he's advocated the US do for most of his career!

Source - https://rumble.com/v1l3k7z-scandal-at-vanderbilt-mutilating-children...for-profit.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=2

Keywords
ron paulvanderbiltliberty reportmutilating children

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket