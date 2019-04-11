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Vegan Demon-strations aprox April 11 2019
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2 views • September 22, 2019
About the Protests, from their viewpoint.
Somewhat amusing (against the frauds) but also very distressing to some viewers.
I had nightmares and still feel very on edge since. Also anger against butchers and killers of all kinds.
Recommended is the Prize winning Book before you decide to not like this video:-
"The Last Pig"
Somewhat amusing (against the frauds) but also very distressing to some viewers.
I had nightmares and still feel very on edge since. Also anger against butchers and killers of all kinds.
Recommended is the Prize winning Book before you decide to not like this video:-
"The Last Pig"
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