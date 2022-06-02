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(June 1, 2022) Host Maria Zeee focuses on how to battle the propaganda of The Great Reset - which is exactly that; simply propaganda. She is also joined by attorney Tom Renz to discuss why The Great Reset is failing.
Thomas Renz: https://renz-law.com/
Watch the full episode here: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/06/uncensored-the-great-reset-is-failing-with-tom-renz-plus-how-to-fight-the-lies/