2024-1-16 overview of health 2
Sorry, I forgot to mention some important ones....
NAC.....I think you can still purchase this on ebay.
white willow bark....for pain and headaches...instead of advil/tylenol
tumeric....for inflammation......people also reported that borax did the same, but I believe that was only because the bio-weapons caused super inflammation. Tumeric has always been the go to for inflammation before bioweapons though.
