Disney: The Pedophile connection

This video has a great deal of evidence that Disney is at the hub of trafficking children. It ties everything together quite well. If you take the 20 minutes to watch from beginning to end you'll be shocked and convinced. Hollywood is just the beginning.

Back in September, "Cuties" by Netflix was just the tip of the iceberg. We didn't know what was going on.

That was after we learned about Pedophile Island with Epstein. The satanic ritual temple on that island, as we later discovered, was the merely a gateway to the greater child sex slave industry ... fed by Disney.

Walt Disney himself was a 33-degree mason - that is, a satanist illuminati that subscribes to pedophilia and ritualistic destruction of children.