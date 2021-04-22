© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Disney: The Pedophile connection
Follow
1
Share
Report
323 views • April 22, 2021
Disney: The Pedophile connection
This video has a great deal of evidence that Disney is at the hub of trafficking children. It ties everything together quite well. If you take the 20 minutes to watch from beginning to end you'll be shocked and convinced. Hollywood is just the beginning.
Back in September, "Cuties" by Netflix was just the tip of the iceberg. We didn't know what was going on.
That was after we learned about Pedophile Island with Epstein. The satanic ritual temple on that island, as we later discovered, was the merely a gateway to the greater child sex slave industry ... fed by Disney.
Walt Disney himself was a 33-degree mason - that is, a satanist illuminati that subscribes to pedophilia and ritualistic destruction of children.
This video has a great deal of evidence that Disney is at the hub of trafficking children. It ties everything together quite well. If you take the 20 minutes to watch from beginning to end you'll be shocked and convinced. Hollywood is just the beginning.
Back in September, "Cuties" by Netflix was just the tip of the iceberg. We didn't know what was going on.
That was after we learned about Pedophile Island with Epstein. The satanic ritual temple on that island, as we later discovered, was the merely a gateway to the greater child sex slave industry ... fed by Disney.
Walt Disney himself was a 33-degree mason - that is, a satanist illuminati that subscribes to pedophilia and ritualistic destruction of children.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.