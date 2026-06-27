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Flock Cameras Woke People Up — But It Gets Worse
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Jun 25, 2026 GRAND RAPIDS

Recorded live in Grand Rapids, Michigan, this presentation examines the rapid expansion of America’s surveillance infrastructure — from Flock license plate readers and AI-powered microphones to facial recognition, smart TVs, data brokers, smart meters, and location-tracking apps.


Dr. Jon Padfield explains how technologies that appear separate can be connected into “pattern of life” surveillance: tracking where you drive, what you watch, who you meet, what devices you carry, and even what opinions you express. The talk focuses heavily on Flock cameras, Flock Raven microphones, automated license plate readers, facial recognition, third-party data collection, and the dangers of building surveillance systems that can later be expanded by policy changes or software updates.


The presentation also discusses Florida House Bill 945, the proposed Surveillance Accountability Act, the third-party doctrine, data ownership, private companies working with law enforcement, and why warrantless mass surveillance should concern people across the political spectrum.


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NOALPRS.com to get updates on National Week of Action against plate readers


KEYWORDS...

mass surveillance, Flock cameras, Flock Safety, license plate readers, ALPR, automatic license plate readers, warrantless surveillance, privacy rights, Fourth Amendment, pattern of life data, Flock Raven, AI microphones, ShotSpotter, facial recognition, smart TVs, automatic content recognition, data brokers, phone location tracking, Fog Data Science, Leonardo Signal Trace, surveillance infrastructure, third party doctrine, Surveillance Accountability Act, Thomas Massie, Naomi Brockwell, privacy advocacy, police surveillance, smart meters, AI surveillance, data centers, government watchlists, civil liberties, digital privacy, public surveillance cameras, law enforcement technology, no warrants no watchlists

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Keywords
locationsmart meterstracking appssmart tvsdata brokerssurveillance infrastructureflock cameraswoke people upbut it gets worserapid expansionf americaflock license plate readersai powered microphones facial recognition
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