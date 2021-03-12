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COVID-19 Emergency Response Act 2020
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81 views • March 12, 2021
A recent change has been made to the Australia Defence Legislation.
https://www.legislation.gov.au/Details/C2020B00123
The main change getting a lot of attention has been providing immunity to foreign troop working in Australia. It is not all bad as it defines 'working in good faith' as the main measure for immunity. For example we have some foreign troops here helping out with some emergency, something goes wrong, was it intentional or an accident?
There is also see some concern for how this can be twisted if the government gives the order to vaccinate everyone. Our local troops will be hesitant about such an order, as for China or other nations troops working under the UN, not so much. As they are following orders, doors will be kicked in and some people shot as they try to defend themselves. Since these foreign troops are just following orders they are immune from federal prosecution.
Now the South Australian Government has expanded on these immunity protections for the crown and others acting in good faith when acting within this act with Part 2, section 22.
https://www.legislation.sa.gov.au/LZ/C/A/COVID-19%20EMERGENCY%20RESPONSE%20ACT%202020/CURRENT/2020.7.AUTH.PDF
https://www.legislation.gov.au/Details/C2020B00123
The main change getting a lot of attention has been providing immunity to foreign troop working in Australia. It is not all bad as it defines 'working in good faith' as the main measure for immunity. For example we have some foreign troops here helping out with some emergency, something goes wrong, was it intentional or an accident?
There is also see some concern for how this can be twisted if the government gives the order to vaccinate everyone. Our local troops will be hesitant about such an order, as for China or other nations troops working under the UN, not so much. As they are following orders, doors will be kicked in and some people shot as they try to defend themselves. Since these foreign troops are just following orders they are immune from federal prosecution.
Now the South Australian Government has expanded on these immunity protections for the crown and others acting in good faith when acting within this act with Part 2, section 22.
https://www.legislation.sa.gov.au/LZ/C/A/COVID-19%20EMERGENCY%20RESPONSE%20ACT%202020/CURRENT/2020.7.AUTH.PDF
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