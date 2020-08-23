Pastor Defies Governor Orders & Holds Church Services, Sets Example for Faithful w/ Pastor Casey

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Pastor Casey joins the program to share his saga when he defied Governor mandates. Massachusetts mandated that churches were restricted to 10 participates where as big box stores had far lower requirements. An obvious conflict in common sense, he defied the order and held services anyways. With suicide rates and depression skyrocketing, people need their faith now more than ever. Pastor Casey understands the incredible need and stood up to tyranny with kindness and respect. His efforts paid off and the state backed off and ultimately allowed all churches to remain open. You can see more at https://www.adamssquarebaptist.com/
"At Adams Square Baptist Church, you will find a caring body of believers who are dedicated to loving God and loving people."
See Pastor Casey's special message to my Patreons at https://Patreon.com/SarahWestall
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MUSIC CREDITS: "Procession" by Geographer - licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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