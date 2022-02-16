Ukraine Cover Story

Defending Autocracy or Democracy?

* Libs support Ukraine because of (a) Hunter’s no-show payola gig there and (b) its massive lobbying campaign in DC.

* Their [defending democracy] narrative is another lie.

* Ukraine is an autocratic state, not a democratic one.

* It’s run by an authoritarian dictator who arrests opposition figures and shuts down opposition media.

* It’s also launching a cultural purge, which Team [Bidan] tacitly supports.

* That doesn’t sound like a very democratic country, yet we’re ready to go to war for them?

* If Russia were to invade, Joe would have a distraction from — and an excuse for — causing the destruction of America’s economy.

Tucker Carlson Tonight | 14-15 February 2022