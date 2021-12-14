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LOUISIANA GOVERNER WAS ARRESTED? W/Christopher Key
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71 views • December 14, 2021
LOUISIANA GOVERNER WAS ARRESTED? W/Christopher Key
Christopher Key is a Patriot who was fired from his job after standing against a tyrannical school board in Alabama. It was because of Key’s efforts that the mask mandate was lifted, and kids will not have to provide proof of inoculation to return to in-person learning in the fall.
The children of Jefferson county will not have to wear masks or be vaccinated this coming school year.This shows what happens when you put God first and how powerful the pen is when we hold them all accountable.
He also won at Auburn University, he stood down and they did not force them to wear masks,even though they told him they had every right to refuse him entry to his daughter's graduation without a mask.This is what freedom looks like and shows how the power of the pen can change so many unlawful orders.
On April 8, 2021, Whole Foods had Christopher arrested for trespassing, because he refused to wear a mask and answer their medical questions and allow them to take his temperature.
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Christopher Key is a Patriot who was fired from his job after standing against a tyrannical school board in Alabama. It was because of Key’s efforts that the mask mandate was lifted, and kids will not have to provide proof of inoculation to return to in-person learning in the fall.
The children of Jefferson county will not have to wear masks or be vaccinated this coming school year.This shows what happens when you put God first and how powerful the pen is when we hold them all accountable.
He also won at Auburn University, he stood down and they did not force them to wear masks,even though they told him they had every right to refuse him entry to his daughter's graduation without a mask.This is what freedom looks like and shows how the power of the pen can change so many unlawful orders.
On April 8, 2021, Whole Foods had Christopher arrested for trespassing, because he refused to wear a mask and answer their medical questions and allow them to take his temperature.
Ixtapa World Training & Healing Centre - The Adventure Of A Lifetime
www.personaltreatmentandtraining.com
www.newworldpractitioner.com
www.docofdetox.com/our-services
Some of our shows are too hot to live on FB and YT , so we repost them here, beat the censorship and get informed!
T.me/TheDocOfDetox
Rumble: Doc Of Detox
Bitchute: Doc Of Detox
Join Us On Odyssee: @docofdetox
Canadian Rights Watch
www.Facebook.com/CanadianRightsWatch/
www.canadianrightswatch.com
https://t.me/CRWHR
https://twitter.com/crw_rightsmedia
[email protected]
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