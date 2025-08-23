Life As Subscription On A Depopulated Planet

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"The economy isn't designed for us anymore... Automation and AI changed the rules."
"Now they don't need you... they are moving to a model where survival itself is a subscription."
"Housing, energy, health care, even food. You turn those into services you pay for just to exist, and suddenly they only need a few billion compliant subscribers, instead of eight billion free individuals."
"They don't need you—they need control. And the fastest way to get it? Make everything essential a gated system, and lock the gate."
Source @thelaststand01
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net
Christ is KING!