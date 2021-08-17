Carbon & Graphene

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Videos & Links used today
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A Call for an Uprising - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PoL_BqZTFnc
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Kowboy Conscious Community 2 -https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pKVDHu_rMjU&;t=1s
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Shaking My Head Productions - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5YDMyWLLODU
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Chuck Middleton - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4UA1S5v0HmE
God bless y'all & have a great day!
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cGleCa4KH6Q
7grainsofsalt2