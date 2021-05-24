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People Must Defend Their States From Assault, Warns Raj Doraisamy
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91 views • May 24, 2021
Nobody is coming to save your state from an out of control federal government if you don't do it yourself, warned Defend Florida and Defend Our Union co-founder Raj Doraisamy. Among other ideas, he calls for everyone to create "legislative firewalls" around their states. That means governors and legislatures must tell the feds NO with order, laws, and more. "The people responsible for how our state's operated are in Florida, not in Washington," he said. Also key is having an informed electorate, he said.
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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