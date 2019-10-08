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Twitter Censors President Trump's Free Speech
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398 views • October 08, 2019
Many of us in the America First movement have been severely censored by the Big Tech Monopoly, and we have urged the President to do something. Now he has been targeted in the same way; we hope that this will bring the dangerous problem to his attention.
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https://banned.video/
https://www.infowars.com/
https://www.infowarsstore.com/
"By the way, we’re currently running our biggest sale since Christmas! Get 50% off products with [double Patriot Points and free shipping](https://www.infowarsstore.com/?ims=xbwse&utm_campaign=BlackFridayComesEarly&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=BFCEundervideotext) during our Black Friday Comes Early Sale!"
https://banned.video/
https://www.infowars.com/
https://www.infowarsstore.com/
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