A Little Information and News From Miles Guo About Abe’s Assassination; The Chinese Communist Party Threatened Japan to Withdraw All State-Owned Enterprises in Japan Within 26 Months

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https://gnews.org/post/pvnl359a
The Chinese Embassy in Japan told Japan: All state-owned enterprises of Communist China, needs to move out from Japan in the next 26 months. And threat Abe to shut up, otherwise they will use various measures