Catholic Man Moment: How to Evangelize the World

This channel shares mostly short videos about the fundamentals of Catholic Manhood from Frank J Casella, Catholic Men Chicago Southland Co-founder & Executive Director - 'Living the Goodness of a Catholic Man'. https://cmcsmen.net





Gospel Reflection for Sunday, June 1, 2025 - Ascension Sunday





Death can be tough, especially when it's someone close to you. As an atheist, you might think that when you die, it's really over - no more family, friends, or experiences. That can be a pretty bleak outlook.





But for those who believe in God and an afterlife, death is more like a transition. It's not the end, but a new beginning. That's what today's celebration, the Ascension of Jesus, is all about. It's the idea that we'll all rise from the dead with new bodies and head to heaven to live forever with our loved ones.





Of course, it's natural to feel sad when someone dies, even if you're a Christian. But knowing that they're in a better place can help ease the pain. And who doesn't want to live on forever with the people they love?





Death might seem like a door closed, but it's actually a doorway to eternal life. And it's only in heaven that we can truly live on forever with our loved ones.





So today, take a moment to look up and imagine Jesus ascending to heaven. Say thanks to God for creating you and giving you the chance to live a life that will lead to eternal happiness. Remember, we all have to suffer and face challenges in life, but those struggles can help us grow and prepare for the life to come.





When you pray for success, don't forget to ask for a good death too - one that's free from sin and at peace with God.





====





Gospel - Luke 24:46-53





Jesus said to his disciples:

“Thus it is written that the Christ would suffer

and rise from the dead on the third day

and that repentance, for the forgiveness of sins,

would be preached in his name

to all the nations, beginning from Jerusalem.

You are witnesses of these things.

And behold I am sending the promise of my Father upon you;

but stay in the city

until you are clothed with power from on high.”





Then he led them out as far as Bethany,

raised his hands, and blessed them.

As he blessed them he parted from them

and was taken up to heaven.

They did him homage

and then returned to Jerusalem with great joy,

and they were continually in the temple praising God.





https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/060125-Ascension.cfm



