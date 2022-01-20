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Vaxx Immunity Should Be Stripped, The Planned End Of Covid & Why Not Mandate Healthy Eating
Aimless News
Aimless News
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90 views • January 20, 2022
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Sources used in video:

Pandemic ending so Joe can brag at SOTU - https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2022/01/19/pandemic-narrative-undergoes-radical-u-turn.aspx

They are shutting it down for now - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/boris-johnson-scraps-covid-mandates-england-will-trust-judgment-british-people/

Here's why they are changing their tune - https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/the-narrative-is-falling-apart-piece

David Martin explains how vaxx companies can be stripped of immunity - https://bestnewshere.com/bombshell-dr-david-martin-reveals-the-silver-bullet-thatll-strip-jab-makers-of-their-immunity/ 3:24-4:18

Mask mandates have utterly failed - https://twitter.com/ScottWagnerFL/status/1483472133044981764

CDC is a joke, admit masks don't work - https://thefederalist.com/2022/01/17/cdc-finally-admits-cloth-masks-were-always-political-theater/

Supreme court upholds mask mandate on planes - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/supreme-court-refuses-to-block-mask-mandate-on-planes/

This is what they call science now - https://freebeacon.com/media/animal-privilege/

When are people gonna realize the testing is the problem - https://www.cbsnews.com/news/hong-kong-covid-animals-hamsters-pet-store/

Tap water tests positive for covid - https://bestnewshere.com/bombshell-dr-david-martin-reveals-the-silver-bullet-thatll-strip-jab-makers-of-their-immunity/

NSW updates their death count, almost all vaxxed - https://twitter.com/nswhealth/status/1483228783595376641

Why don't they mandate healthy eating - https://danaloesch.substack.com/p/what-about-a-federal-mandate-for

Get out of the cities, LA is total shithole - https://www.rebelnews.com/union_pacific_threatens_to_withdraw_transport_services_from_la_as_train_robberies_rage_on_unchecked

CNN wants the democrats to control food and gas prices - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/01/18/signal-flare-cnn-asks-if-government-should-take-over-food-and-gas-prices/?

Best TV ad, from Blake - https://twitter.com/RyanAFournier/status/1483262130442973186

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1480862495598264320

Song - Send Em To Jail - The Official Song-Lyric-Video ft. Lin Wood - https://rumble.com/vstc4i-send-em-to-jail-the-official-song-lyric-video-ft.-lin-wood.html


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