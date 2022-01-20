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Vaxx Immunity Should Be Stripped, The Planned End Of Covid & Why Not Mandate Healthy Eating
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90 views • January 20, 2022
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Sources used in video:
Pandemic ending so Joe can brag at SOTU - https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2022/01/19/pandemic-narrative-undergoes-radical-u-turn.aspx
They are shutting it down for now - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/boris-johnson-scraps-covid-mandates-england-will-trust-judgment-british-people/
Here's why they are changing their tune - https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/the-narrative-is-falling-apart-piece
David Martin explains how vaxx companies can be stripped of immunity - https://bestnewshere.com/bombshell-dr-david-martin-reveals-the-silver-bullet-thatll-strip-jab-makers-of-their-immunity/ 3:24-4:18
Mask mandates have utterly failed - https://twitter.com/ScottWagnerFL/status/1483472133044981764
CDC is a joke, admit masks don't work - https://thefederalist.com/2022/01/17/cdc-finally-admits-cloth-masks-were-always-political-theater/
Supreme court upholds mask mandate on planes - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/supreme-court-refuses-to-block-mask-mandate-on-planes/
This is what they call science now - https://freebeacon.com/media/animal-privilege/
When are people gonna realize the testing is the problem - https://www.cbsnews.com/news/hong-kong-covid-animals-hamsters-pet-store/
Tap water tests positive for covid - https://bestnewshere.com/bombshell-dr-david-martin-reveals-the-silver-bullet-thatll-strip-jab-makers-of-their-immunity/
NSW updates their death count, almost all vaxxed - https://twitter.com/nswhealth/status/1483228783595376641
Why don't they mandate healthy eating - https://danaloesch.substack.com/p/what-about-a-federal-mandate-for
Get out of the cities, LA is total shithole - https://www.rebelnews.com/union_pacific_threatens_to_withdraw_transport_services_from_la_as_train_robberies_rage_on_unchecked
CNN wants the democrats to control food and gas prices - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/01/18/signal-flare-cnn-asks-if-government-should-take-over-food-and-gas-prices/?
Best TV ad, from Blake - https://twitter.com/RyanAFournier/status/1483262130442973186
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1480862495598264320
Song - Send Em To Jail - The Official Song-Lyric-Video ft. Lin Wood - https://rumble.com/vstc4i-send-em-to-jail-the-official-song-lyric-video-ft.-lin-wood.html
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
Pandemic ending so Joe can brag at SOTU - https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2022/01/19/pandemic-narrative-undergoes-radical-u-turn.aspx
They are shutting it down for now - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/boris-johnson-scraps-covid-mandates-england-will-trust-judgment-british-people/
Here's why they are changing their tune - https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/the-narrative-is-falling-apart-piece
David Martin explains how vaxx companies can be stripped of immunity - https://bestnewshere.com/bombshell-dr-david-martin-reveals-the-silver-bullet-thatll-strip-jab-makers-of-their-immunity/ 3:24-4:18
Mask mandates have utterly failed - https://twitter.com/ScottWagnerFL/status/1483472133044981764
CDC is a joke, admit masks don't work - https://thefederalist.com/2022/01/17/cdc-finally-admits-cloth-masks-were-always-political-theater/
Supreme court upholds mask mandate on planes - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/supreme-court-refuses-to-block-mask-mandate-on-planes/
This is what they call science now - https://freebeacon.com/media/animal-privilege/
When are people gonna realize the testing is the problem - https://www.cbsnews.com/news/hong-kong-covid-animals-hamsters-pet-store/
Tap water tests positive for covid - https://bestnewshere.com/bombshell-dr-david-martin-reveals-the-silver-bullet-thatll-strip-jab-makers-of-their-immunity/
NSW updates their death count, almost all vaxxed - https://twitter.com/nswhealth/status/1483228783595376641
Why don't they mandate healthy eating - https://danaloesch.substack.com/p/what-about-a-federal-mandate-for
Get out of the cities, LA is total shithole - https://www.rebelnews.com/union_pacific_threatens_to_withdraw_transport_services_from_la_as_train_robberies_rage_on_unchecked
CNN wants the democrats to control food and gas prices - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/01/18/signal-flare-cnn-asks-if-government-should-take-over-food-and-gas-prices/?
Best TV ad, from Blake - https://twitter.com/RyanAFournier/status/1483262130442973186
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1480862495598264320
Song - Send Em To Jail - The Official Song-Lyric-Video ft. Lin Wood - https://rumble.com/vstc4i-send-em-to-jail-the-official-song-lyric-video-ft.-lin-wood.html
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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