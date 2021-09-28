© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
playing the long game - interesting 1968 "coincidences"
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • September 28, 2021
Enemies of humanity with their fingers in every pot of power have a planning, plotting horizon that crosses generational boundaries. It is amazing the predictions they tell us, show us, put in front of our faces decades before the events themselves take place.
1968 had some amazing predictive bits in it.
They are biden their time before playing the trump card (again).
1968 had some amazing predictive bits in it.
They are biden their time before playing the trump card (again).
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.