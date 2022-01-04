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A grievous whirlwind - tornadoes and natural disasters in bible prophecy
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26 views • January 04, 2022
Join me in the study of some very important warnings given in Jeremiah chapter 23 - part 1 of 2 parts. What does the bible says about the ever increasing natural disasters? It is safe to say God is in absolute TOTAL control, men have nothing
to do but repent.
We will take a real close look at these verses:
Jer 23:19
Behold, a whirlwind of the LORD is gone forth in fury, even a grievous whirlwind: it shall fall grievously upon the head of the wicked.
Jer 23:20
The anger of the LORD shall not return, until he have executed, and till he have performed the thoughts of his heart: in the latter days ye shall consider it perfectly.
website: https://welcomehome777.com/
to do but repent.
We will take a real close look at these verses:
Jer 23:19
Behold, a whirlwind of the LORD is gone forth in fury, even a grievous whirlwind: it shall fall grievously upon the head of the wicked.
Jer 23:20
The anger of the LORD shall not return, until he have executed, and till he have performed the thoughts of his heart: in the latter days ye shall consider it perfectly.
website: https://welcomehome777.com/
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