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When Running For Office, One Must Be Of Good Character
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1 view • January 28, 2022
I have often said that when a man runs for office, he should have good character and that character should have been demonstrated in his own home first. That man should also be, at the very least, able to recite the Ten Commandments and the first ten Amendments of The Bill of Rights. During this episode, Michael LaPierre, who is running for the US Congress for the 4th District of South Carolina seat (formerly occupied by Trey Gowdy), joins me for a talk about this subject and his run for office against William Timmons.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/when-running-for-office-one-must-be-of-good-character-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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