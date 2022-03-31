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FBI No Idea Where Laptop Is, Fauci Deleted Data, No Evidence Of Voter Fraud & FEC Fines Hillary
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92 views • March 31, 2022
People Are Switching Their IRA's To Gold & Silver In Record Numbers, For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA/bri
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Biden opens the borders even more - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-biden-to-lift-title-42-border-policy/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Baltimore is a shithole, literally - https://hotair.com/john-s-2/2022/03/29/this-story-about-a-baltimore-wastewater-treatment-plant-is-disgusting-n458823?ref_src=aimlessnews
FBI cyber director has no idea where Hunter's laptop is - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/03/29/director-of-fbi-cyber-has-no-idea-where-hunter-biden-laptop-is-located/?ref_src=aimlessnews
That's ok, Matt Gaetz has it and entered it into congress - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/house/matt-gaetz-enters-hunter-biden-laptop-into-congressional-record?ref_src=aimlessnews
Fauci and NIH deleted data from china early on - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/foia-reveals-nih-secretly-deleted-covid-data-provided-wuhan-lab-beginning-pandemic/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Former Google chairman in charge of Bidens science dept - https://www.technocracy.news/eric-schmidt-the-real-brains-behind-bidens-science-office/?ref_src=aimlessnews
CDC recommends more shots because govt already bought them - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/03/29/cdc-recommends-more-booster-shots-for-covid-compliance-fda-authorizes-fourth-and-fifth-vaccination-shot/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Bill Gates just will not go away, now he wants everyone electronically tattooed - https://unitynewsnetwork.co.uk/bill-gates-says-having-an-electronic-tattoo-on-each-person-will-become-part-of-everyday-life/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden gives your money to all his cronies as pay back - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/biden-gang-took-1-9-billion-wall-spent-environmental-restoration-community-consultation-not-build-wall-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Timeline of bioresearch in Ukraine - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/russian-foreign-ministry-releases-alleged-biobiden-timeline-us-bioresearch-ukraine/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Voting system is online, compromised and vulnerable to hackers - https://kanekoa.substack.com/p/110-articles-affirm-americas-computerized?ref_src=aimlessnews
255,000 extra votes, is that something we should look at - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/washington-secrets/new-report-255-000-excess-votes-for-biden-in-six-key-2020-states?ref_src=aimlessnews
FEC fines Clinton for fake Russia hoax - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/fec-fines-dnc-clinton-for-trump-dossier-hoax?ref_src=aimlessnews
Seriously, pretending this insanity is real has got to stop - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10662257/Hospitals-asking-men-PREGNANT-beginning-cancer-treatment-report-claims.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Trumps hole in one - https://twitter.com/stevenvoiceover/status/1508853478495596560?ref_src=aimlessnews
Ice fishing knucklehead style - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ice-fishing-comedy-break/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Potatohead tries to back up, from Blake - https://vidmax.com/video/211921-moron-attempts-to-back-an-suv-up-and-then-all-hell-breaks-lose?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Uriah Heep - Stealin' - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fqLh3OcwvyI
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Biden opens the borders even more - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-biden-to-lift-title-42-border-policy/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Baltimore is a shithole, literally - https://hotair.com/john-s-2/2022/03/29/this-story-about-a-baltimore-wastewater-treatment-plant-is-disgusting-n458823?ref_src=aimlessnews
FBI cyber director has no idea where Hunter's laptop is - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/03/29/director-of-fbi-cyber-has-no-idea-where-hunter-biden-laptop-is-located/?ref_src=aimlessnews
That's ok, Matt Gaetz has it and entered it into congress - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/house/matt-gaetz-enters-hunter-biden-laptop-into-congressional-record?ref_src=aimlessnews
Fauci and NIH deleted data from china early on - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/foia-reveals-nih-secretly-deleted-covid-data-provided-wuhan-lab-beginning-pandemic/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Former Google chairman in charge of Bidens science dept - https://www.technocracy.news/eric-schmidt-the-real-brains-behind-bidens-science-office/?ref_src=aimlessnews
CDC recommends more shots because govt already bought them - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/03/29/cdc-recommends-more-booster-shots-for-covid-compliance-fda-authorizes-fourth-and-fifth-vaccination-shot/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Bill Gates just will not go away, now he wants everyone electronically tattooed - https://unitynewsnetwork.co.uk/bill-gates-says-having-an-electronic-tattoo-on-each-person-will-become-part-of-everyday-life/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden gives your money to all his cronies as pay back - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/biden-gang-took-1-9-billion-wall-spent-environmental-restoration-community-consultation-not-build-wall-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Timeline of bioresearch in Ukraine - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/russian-foreign-ministry-releases-alleged-biobiden-timeline-us-bioresearch-ukraine/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Voting system is online, compromised and vulnerable to hackers - https://kanekoa.substack.com/p/110-articles-affirm-americas-computerized?ref_src=aimlessnews
255,000 extra votes, is that something we should look at - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/washington-secrets/new-report-255-000-excess-votes-for-biden-in-six-key-2020-states?ref_src=aimlessnews
FEC fines Clinton for fake Russia hoax - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/fec-fines-dnc-clinton-for-trump-dossier-hoax?ref_src=aimlessnews
Seriously, pretending this insanity is real has got to stop - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10662257/Hospitals-asking-men-PREGNANT-beginning-cancer-treatment-report-claims.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Trumps hole in one - https://twitter.com/stevenvoiceover/status/1508853478495596560?ref_src=aimlessnews
Ice fishing knucklehead style - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ice-fishing-comedy-break/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Potatohead tries to back up, from Blake - https://vidmax.com/video/211921-moron-attempts-to-back-an-suv-up-and-then-all-hell-breaks-lose?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Uriah Heep - Stealin' - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fqLh3OcwvyI
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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