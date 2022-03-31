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FBI No Idea Where Laptop Is, Fauci Deleted Data, No Evidence Of Voter Fraud & FEC Fines Hillary
Aimless News
Aimless News
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People Are Switching Their IRA's To Gold & Silver In Record Numbers, For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA/bri

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Sources used in video:

Biden opens the borders even more - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-biden-to-lift-title-42-border-policy/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Baltimore is a shithole, literally - https://hotair.com/john-s-2/2022/03/29/this-story-about-a-baltimore-wastewater-treatment-plant-is-disgusting-n458823?ref_src=aimlessnews

FBI cyber director has no idea where Hunter's laptop is - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/03/29/director-of-fbi-cyber-has-no-idea-where-hunter-biden-laptop-is-located/?ref_src=aimlessnews

That's ok, Matt Gaetz has it and entered it into congress - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/house/matt-gaetz-enters-hunter-biden-laptop-into-congressional-record?ref_src=aimlessnews

Fauci and NIH deleted data from china early on - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/foia-reveals-nih-secretly-deleted-covid-data-provided-wuhan-lab-beginning-pandemic/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Former Google chairman in charge of Bidens science dept - https://www.technocracy.news/eric-schmidt-the-real-brains-behind-bidens-science-office/?ref_src=aimlessnews

CDC recommends more shots because govt already bought them - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/03/29/cdc-recommends-more-booster-shots-for-covid-compliance-fda-authorizes-fourth-and-fifth-vaccination-shot/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Bill Gates just will not go away, now he wants everyone electronically tattooed - https://unitynewsnetwork.co.uk/bill-gates-says-having-an-electronic-tattoo-on-each-person-will-become-part-of-everyday-life/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Biden gives your money to all his cronies as pay back - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/biden-gang-took-1-9-billion-wall-spent-environmental-restoration-community-consultation-not-build-wall-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Timeline of bioresearch in Ukraine - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/russian-foreign-ministry-releases-alleged-biobiden-timeline-us-bioresearch-ukraine/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Voting system is online, compromised and vulnerable to hackers - https://kanekoa.substack.com/p/110-articles-affirm-americas-computerized?ref_src=aimlessnews

255,000 extra votes, is that something we should look at - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/washington-secrets/new-report-255-000-excess-votes-for-biden-in-six-key-2020-states?ref_src=aimlessnews

FEC fines Clinton for fake Russia hoax - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/fec-fines-dnc-clinton-for-trump-dossier-hoax?ref_src=aimlessnews

Seriously, pretending this insanity is real has got to stop - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10662257/Hospitals-asking-men-PREGNANT-beginning-cancer-treatment-report-claims.html?ref_src=aimlessnews

Trumps hole in one - https://twitter.com/stevenvoiceover/status/1508853478495596560?ref_src=aimlessnews

Ice fishing knucklehead style - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ice-fishing-comedy-break/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Potatohead tries to back up, from Blake - https://vidmax.com/video/211921-moron-attempts-to-back-an-suv-up-and-then-all-hell-breaks-lose?ref_src=aimlessnews

Song - Uriah Heep - Stealin' - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fqLh3OcwvyI


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.

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