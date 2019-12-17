AMBUSH - CHAIN REACTION

music:ENGQVIST,JACOBSON-lyrics JACOBSON,SJÖHOLM



Far beyond the horizon,above the blackened clouds

We fly together with the wind

Possessing a force of destruction

About to take it's toll

Knowing we're about to kill them all



As wild engins're roaring across the shoreline

Apocalyptic steel and fire is raging from the sky



Torn apart by the shockwave,tearing flesh from bone

As radiation penetrates your skin

Lay your swords and surrender

Or prepare to die again

Human lives will be sacrificed in vein



As wild engins're roaring across the shoreline

Apocalyptic steel and fire is raging from the sky



Flyin fast below the clouds

See them burn

Unleash the chain reaction

See them burn

See them burn away......



Far beyond the horizon

Beneath the blackened clouds

Hell unleashed before our eyes

Now silent powers of mankind

Control the fate of earth

And evil leaders celebrate it's birth



Wide barriers rising up between us

Nostradamic prophecies about to come alive



Flying fast below the clouds

See them burn

Unleash the chain reaction

See them burn

See them burn away......

First upload in you tube April 13 2019.