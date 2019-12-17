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AMBUSH - CHAIN REACTION
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15 views • December 17, 2019
music:ENGQVIST,JACOBSON-lyrics JACOBSON,SJÖHOLM
Far beyond the horizon,above the blackened clouds
We fly together with the wind
Possessing a force of destruction
About to take it's toll
Knowing we're about to kill them all
As wild engins're roaring across the shoreline
Apocalyptic steel and fire is raging from the sky
Torn apart by the shockwave,tearing flesh from bone
As radiation penetrates your skin
Lay your swords and surrender
Or prepare to die again
Human lives will be sacrificed in vein
As wild engins're roaring across the shoreline
Apocalyptic steel and fire is raging from the sky
Flyin fast below the clouds
See them burn
Unleash the chain reaction
See them burn
See them burn away......
Far beyond the horizon
Beneath the blackened clouds
Hell unleashed before our eyes
Now silent powers of mankind
Control the fate of earth
And evil leaders celebrate it's birth
Wide barriers rising up between us
Nostradamic prophecies about to come alive
Flying fast below the clouds
See them burn
Unleash the chain reaction
See them burn
See them burn away......
First upload in you tube April 13 2019.
Far beyond the horizon,above the blackened clouds
We fly together with the wind
Possessing a force of destruction
About to take it's toll
Knowing we're about to kill them all
As wild engins're roaring across the shoreline
Apocalyptic steel and fire is raging from the sky
Torn apart by the shockwave,tearing flesh from bone
As radiation penetrates your skin
Lay your swords and surrender
Or prepare to die again
Human lives will be sacrificed in vein
As wild engins're roaring across the shoreline
Apocalyptic steel and fire is raging from the sky
Flyin fast below the clouds
See them burn
Unleash the chain reaction
See them burn
See them burn away......
Far beyond the horizon
Beneath the blackened clouds
Hell unleashed before our eyes
Now silent powers of mankind
Control the fate of earth
And evil leaders celebrate it's birth
Wide barriers rising up between us
Nostradamic prophecies about to come alive
Flying fast below the clouds
See them burn
Unleash the chain reaction
See them burn
See them burn away......
First upload in you tube April 13 2019.
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