The Clot Explosion Pt 2

3. 5 billion years of evolution has given you the strongest electromagnetic differential potential to withstand fragmentation of free will, however now more than ever life depends on discerning fact from fiction because when end justify means neither truth nor lies matter, so rectifying wellbeing with moral force of objective reasoning requires identification of what actually is.

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until comprehensive laws of logic are defined as the evolutionary function e of the whole human being, thinking devolves into will to power dominance hierarchies of robotic technocratic reason that threatens perpetuity of humanity into the future.

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