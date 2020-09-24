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Arrests,Executions,Nesara,JFKjr,Q-The 20 yr plan
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29089 views • September 24, 2020
This video brings together some of the names, crimes and the order in which certain things happened. More truths and clues revealed. Good watch for anyone interested in the Q perspective.
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