Putin Assassination Dream. Trump Warns Iran w/ Strikes. Iran Fighter Jet Crashes. US Military Draft

Putin Assassination Dream. I had a flash dream last night. I saw an assassination of Putin by men that were dressed in black with faces covered. He was in the midst of men and they seemed to all be in a presidential palace as the place glittered with luxury all around. Regarding Putin and the men, I had a knowledge that in the dream they were bodyguards surrounding him in a way of protecting him and were standing all alert. Then suddenly then all turned and began shooting at him and he had no weapon to defend himself at all. He dropped and died. Then i woke up. That's all I recall. It was brief and in the form of a flash to me.





Trump says he'll decide whether to bomb Iran in next 10-15 days. President Trump said Thursday that he would decide in the next 10 or 15 days whether to continue diplomacy with Iran or order a military strike. U.S. and Israeli officials tell Axios a military operation against Iran would likely be a massive, weeks-long campaign — and could begin within days. "Now we may have to take it a step further or we may not. Maybe we are going to make a deal [with Iran]. You are going to be finding out over the next probably 10 days," Trump said during the Gaza Board of Peace meeting in Washington. Trump told reporters on Air Force One that 10 days "would be enough time. Ten, fifteen days, pretty much maximum." Amid the U.S. threat to launch a military campaign, the Iranian UN Ambassador Amir-Saeid Iravani sent a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and to the members of the UN Security Council warning of an Iranian retaliation. Iran fighter jet crashes during training flight. An Iranian fighter jet crashed during a late-night training mission in western Hamadan province, killing one of the two pilots onboard. The aircraft went down during a routine air force exercise. One pilot was killed in the incident, while the second pilot survived. Authorities said the cause of the crash is under investigation. Congress quietly moves US closer to military draft. With the passage of NDAA expected, a sweeping change to the Selective Service will attempt to 'automatically' sign American males up to serve. A provision in this year’s NDAA will require the Selective Service System (SSS) to find a way to make registering for the draft automatic instead of letting 18-year-old males sign up themselves, which is current practice. The SSS would have a year to try to construct a list of all potential draftees in the U.S. by pooling information from other Federal databases. “Automatic” draft registration will start a year after the 2026 NDAA is signed into law, unless the Selective Service is repealed before then. This will, however, be the largest change in Selective Service law since 1980, and will move the U.S. closer to activation of a draft than at any time in the last half century. US jets escort Russian military aircraft out of Alaska’s air defence zone. NORAD says aircraft did not enter sovereign airspace and were not considered a threat. Iran Stages Naval Drills With Russia Against Huge US Military Buildup. Iran carried out joint military drills with Russia on Thursday in an apparent show of force as the U.S. continues to flood the Middle East with advanced jets and warships, leaving the door open to direct attacks on Iran.





Russia reportedly prepares involuntary draft amid war losses





Partners in Deterrence: China and Russia’s Deepening Military-Technical Ties. China and Russia’s growing military-technical cooperation aims to preserve strategic stability, but it could have the opposite effect.





